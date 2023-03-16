President: More than 400 former refugees resettled in one year and a half after war ended

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Germany, Azernews reports.

Addressing heads of leading German companies in Berlin, President Ilham Aliyev stressed priorities of Azerbaijan in reconstruction of liberated areas of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

“Among our main future plans, of course, is reconstruction of liberated areas of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, which were under occupation for almost 30 years. Now the territory of the size of the Lebanon is totally in ruins,” President said.

The head of state also noted the start-up of the pilot project within the state program called Big Return.

“So, we already started the state program, which is called the Big Return. We elaborated already a program. We have already implemented the first pilot project and resettled more than 400 former refugees within only one year and a half after the war ended. And our plan is to resettle hundreds of thousands of former refugees. Because, as a result of Armenian occupation, we had more than 1 million internally displaced people and people who became refugees."