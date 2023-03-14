We are working to provide necessary transmission capabilities to export energy volumes - Ilham Aliyev

TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit in the Federal Republic of Germany, Azernews reports.

In his speech to heads of leading German companies in Berlin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is working already not only to continue to attract foreign investors, but also to provide necessary transmission capabilities to export this volume.

“The potential of renewable sources of wind and solar in Azerbaijan is close to 200 gigawatts. So, now we're working already not only to continue to attract foreign investors but also to provide necessary transmission capabilities to export this volume.”

