Azerbaijan plans to transform Nakhchivan into green energy zone

“We have also a plan to transform Nakhchivan into a green energy zone, along with Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. There is a big potential for hydropower station building in Nakhchivan,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told CEOs of leading German companies in Berlin on March 13.

“We will have some developments with respect to the construction of the 500-megawatt solar power station. At the same time, a traditional power station in Nakhchivan is also more than welcome because Nakhchivan has great export potential. Because it borders Turkey and Iran, and in both countries, there is a growing demand for electric energy,” the president said.