Azerbaijan invites Karabakh Armenians to second meeting

Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Presidential Office is inviting the representatives of the Armenian public living in Karabakh to continue contacts on reintegration, Azernews reports.

Besides, the sides will have a chance to discuss the issues related to the implementation of infrastructure projects in Karabakh.

The second meeting is proposed to be held in Baku in the coming days.

Earlier, Azerbaijan assigned MP Ramin Mammadov as a point person for contact with the ethnic Armenians of Karabakh. The first meeting between the Azerbaijani official and the representatives of the Armenian residents was held in the city of Khojaly at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan.

It is worth noting, that back on February 24, a similar meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian representatives was held with the direct participation of Russian peacekeepers. It was also informed that the next such meeting of representatives of official Baku with representatives of Karabakh’s ethnic Armenians might take place in Baku, Ganja, or Agdam.



