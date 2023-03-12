Romanian ex-President shares his memories of Heydar Aliyev

National leader Heydar Aliyev had the wisdom which he used to develop the country, former Romanian President Emil Constantinescu said.



He made the remarks at conference themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage" organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

"He used this wisdom from the first day. An example of this was the signing of the Contract of the Century, which allowed many foreign companies to start working in Azerbaijan, and this contributed to the development of the country," Constantinescu noted.

Besides, the former president shared his memories of working with Heydar Aliyev on issues of bilateral cooperation.

"It was easy for us to work together. We saw Azerbaijan as a gateway to the Caspian region for Romania, while Azerbaijan saw Romania as a window to Europe. Our joint work to promote bilateral relations was very effective," he explained.

The Romanian politician added that Heydar Aliyev was able to make the right decision at the right time, which helped him solve the problems faced during his presidency.



