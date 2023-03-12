Baku hosts event themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage"

he Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is hosting an event themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage", Azernews reports.

Participants of the X Global Baku Forum, members of the parliament, statesmen and media representatives are taking part in the event.

Within the framework of the event, panel sessions on the topics "Tribute of respect for world leaders to the legacy of Heydar Aliyev" and "Formation of national identity" will be held.

Besides, Albanian President Bajram Begay will speak at the event.

To recap, on September 29, 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared 2023 a Year of Heydar Aliyev in the country.

The decision was made due to the national leader's 100th birth anniversary to be marked on May 10, 2023.