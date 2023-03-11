Azerbaijani State Security Service detains person who spread fake news about 'possible terrorist act'

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has carried out operational and investigative measures regarding an audio recording about a "possible terrorist attack in the Baku Metro" that has spread on social media platforms and caused serious concern among citizens, Azernews reports per the service.

The preliminary investigation established that the audio recording belonged to Azerbaijani citizen Farid Butayev (born in 2001), and was circulated via WhatsApp.

Butayev was detained under Article 216 (knowingly making a false report of an act of terrorism) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"We reiterate once again that similar actions aimed at causing panic among the population entail serious legal responsibility in the manner prescribed by law," the Service said.