Montenegrin official: Global Baku Forum can result in meaningful changes

The Global Baku Forum has been recognized as a platform for open discussions that can result in meaningful changes in the world, Montenegrin former Defense Minister Milica Pejanovic-Durisic said.

She made the remarks during her press statement at the X Baku Global Forum.

The official expressed her gratitude to the moderators of a discussion on the Western Balkans' role in the EU context and hoped for deepening cooperation following the discussions.

"Up until now, the Balkans have been facing various challenges, including European integration, as well as geopolitical issues, which negatively affect the countries and the region as a whole," Pejanovic-Durisic added.

