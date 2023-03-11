President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of People's Republic of China

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on his re-election as President.

Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you upon reelection as the President of the People's Republic of China.

The unanimous outcome of the elections signifies great trust and confidence in your person and support of the political line you pursue and a high appreciation of your large-scale activities and merits aimed at China's overall development and prosperity.

For Azerbaijan, China is a reliable partner and a friendly state. We attach particular significance to the relations between Azerbaijan and China based on historical traditions and a solid foundation. It is gratifying that our interstate ties have developed along an ascending trajectory day to day and reached the present level while acquiring new substances.

Our ever-expanding political dialogue, successful cooperation in economy, transportation, logistics, infrastructure, investments, energy and other domains, partnership within the "Belt and Road" and "Middle Corridor" projects and active involvement of the Chinese companies in the restoration and reconstruction works across our liberated territories are among the primary factors that characterize our close relations.

I am confident that in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue our joint efforts to deepen Azerbaijan-China relations in all spheres, expand our cooperation, and further enhance our mutual engagement on the infrastructure projects that open broad prospects for the regional economic partnership.

Dear Mr. President, I renew my sincere congratulations and wish you robust health, happiness and everlasting success in your responsible endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of the People's Republic of China.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev