Azerbaijani official refutes claims of US diplomat

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada has addressed the comments of US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien claiming about the "blockade" of the Lachin-Khankandi road, Azernews reports.

In repose to the false claims, the Azerbaijani official stated that the mentioned road has always been open for normal traffic.

"Lachin road has always been open for normal traffic, & not intended for illegal military and economic purposes. #Azerbaijan takes all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement on the road. For the transparency & security, border checkpoint control btw & is a must," he tweeted.

The vigorous vigil dates back to December 12, 2022, and to this day, the picketers have not altered their motive in compelling the Russian peacekeepers to provide access to the Qizilbulag and Damirli deposits in Karabakh for Azerbaijani experts to assess their current state and possible impact on the regional environment.

After the Russian peacekeepers' failure to provide the necessary conditions for the Azerbaijani agency representatives to carry out their duties in the area, a group of eco-activists, NGOs, and public representatives have taken to the street in protest at the peacekeepers' repugnance to live up to their obligations in line with the November 10, 2020, peace deal to maintain peace and order in the region, and oust the Armenian troops from the region and prevent illegalities. However, time proved that the Russian peacekeepers are driven by the interests of Russia rather than the idea coming from the essence of the notion of peacekeeping as universally understood.