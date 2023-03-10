Several villages to be constructed in Jabrayil, Gubadli & Zangilan

Qabil Ashirov

In 2023, it is planned to start the construction of several villages in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani President’s Special Representative in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts Vahid Hajiyev, telling at the meeting of the Working Group on "Energy Supply Issues" operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters.

According to him, the construction of Agali village in the Zangilan district is already 90 percent completed.

Vahid Hajiyev also noted that 420 people - 66 families - were relocated in Agali village as part of the great return to the liberated territories.