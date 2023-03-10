ANAMA holds training on explosive ammunition at Energy Ministry

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

According to the agreement reached in Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry with the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), a seminar in the format of "training of trainers" was held on the danger of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories, Azernews reports citing the Ministry.

During the training, the experts of ANAMA made a presentation, demonstrated explosive munitions, informed the employees of the ministry about signs of dangerous areas, detection of explosive munitions, behavior in dangerous areas, and general instructional rules in order to prevent mine incidents and reduce the risk of danger.

In the end, discussions on the topic were held, training participants were tested, and certificates were presented to participants who successfully passed the test.

Employees of the Ministry of Energy and the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the ministry participated in the training.