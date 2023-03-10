10th Global Baku Forum: Azerbaijani President sends direct message to Armenians living in Karabakh

The 10th Global Baku Forum being held under the leadership of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave another charm to Baku with up to 360 reputable guests, including heads of states, diplomats and high delegations paying respect to the event. The 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” was in fact for having a larger discussion on top priorities in the agenda bringing nations across 61 countries.

At the forum addressing the opening ceremony president Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s intention to establish peace and give an end to enmity between two countries. Speaking about the current relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan the head of the country mentioned the 30 years of Armenian occupation and the vandalism that was committed by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh. Despite the destructions and barbarism in the occupied lands, Azerbaijan never had a rancor to Armenian nation, however all revenges were taken on Armenia just in the battle.

“Now it's time for peace. Therefore, right after the war ended in November 2020, we launched an initiative to start peaceful negotiations and presented the famous five principles, which could be a basis for peace agreement with Armenia,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, pointing out some international organizations, which are engaged in the process of maintaining the regional peace and relations.

“We hope that international actors, which try to facilitate will persuade Armenia not to lose this chance. They lost the chance to become an independent country. They become totally dependent, kind of a colony of other country, and now maybe other countries. So, they lost their chance to become really independent and to build their future, because of aggression against us.”

By saying these words, President Ilham Aiyev conveyed his word to the parties who are behind Armenia and are not interested in the establishment of peace in Karabakh.

In addition, the head of the state did not ignore the future fate of local Armenians living in Karabakh. Azerbaijan, which is committed to the traditions of multiculturalism and respects all religions and cultures, once again conveyed to the world that it will take care of the Armenian minorities living in Karabakh’s Khankendi and other places. In fact, this has been repeatedly told to Armenia after the Patriotic War. But those who do not hear this will have to listen, even if they close their ears tightly. President Ilham Aliyev's statement about this at the 10th Global Baku Forum was a direct message to Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin in Azerbaijan's Khankendi.

“Azerbaijan is a multiconfessional, multi-ethnic country. The rights of minorities in Azerbaijan are protected by our Constitution.

Azerbaijan is a country with a high-level of religious and ethnic tolerance, where representatives of different ethnic groups, different confessions live in peace and dignity. So, I'm sure that the life of Armenians who live in Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will be much better than it was during the times of occupation,” the head of state added.