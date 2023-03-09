Mine blast in Azerbaijan's Tartar injures one person

Sabina Mammadli

Mine exposition in Azerbaijan's Tartar District injures one person, Azernews reports per Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the office, Jaguar Hadiyev, born in 1989, received bodily injuries of varying severity as a result of a mine explosion.

The staff of the Prosecutor's Office inspected the site and carried out other necessary investigative actions. Further investigations are underway.

In violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, during the years of occupation and at the moment of withdrawal from Azerbaijani lands in late 2020 and even after the second Karabakh war, Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

