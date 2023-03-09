Azerbaijani FM says it is important establish border control checkpoint at entrance of Lachin road

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has commented on the false and slanderous statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry against Azerbaijan dated March 8, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said that the purpose of the false and slanderous statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry against Azerbaijan once again is to cover up the occupation policy implemented by Armenia for nearly 30 years, as well as the provocations committed against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis in the current post-conflict period.

“It is hypocritical for Armenia to deny the fact that the vehicles of the Armenian Armed Forces used the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turssu dirt road for military purposes again in the video recorded by the surveillance cameras of the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and shown by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry noted that the accusations of Armenia, which had grossly violated the norms and principles of international law in the last 30 years and most of the obligations it undertook within the framework of the Tripartite Declaration of November 10, 2020, against Azerbaijan is groundless.

Similarly, it is unacceptable that Armenia, which tries to distort the last decision of the International Court of Justice and present its dreams as reality, claims that Azerbaijan is refusing to fulfill the decision.

Reminding that Armenia, from the period of gaining independence, committed military aggression and mass massacres against the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, destroyed the occupied cities and hundreds of villages, carried out ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, expelled hundreds of thousands of people from their native land and impede the missions of international organizations in the region, Azerbaijani Ministry noted that it is absurd for Armenia to refer to international law after the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from the occupation in 2020, to address to international organizations, as well as the claim that Azerbaijan is allegedly preparing to carry out "ethnic cleansing" and "genocide" against the Armenian residents of the region.

“Regarding the claim of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that the Armenian Armed Forces are not present in the territories of Azerbaijan, we remind once again that Armenia tried to prove that they had not occupied the territories of Azerbaijan, during the almost 30 years of occupation. However, it is clear that the territory of Azerbaijan was occupied by Armenia, and consequently it deployed all its forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, transferred the main military equipment to the territory of Azerbaijan, that all forces were subordinate to the Minister of Defense of Armenia, and that criminal cases were opened and arrested against many soldiers in the territory of Armenia,” the Ministry added.

The ministry said that despite Armenia having stated in September 2022 that it would withdraw Armenian Armed Forces from Azerbaijan’s territories, Armenian political leadership has admitted that the Armenian forces have not been withdrawn.

“As for the obligation to withdraw which forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, we remind you once again that according to paragraph 4 of the statement of November 10, 2020, it is intended to withdraw all Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, and manipulations in this matter are inadmissible,” the Ministry noted.

The Ministry emphasized that in order to prevent the policy of aggression and illegal actions of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan, it is necessary to establish a border control checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin road.

Azerbaijan will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national interests and security.



