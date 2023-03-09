Day 88: 10 more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers freely move through protest area

The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has been going on for the 88th consequent day.

Besides, the vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without any hindrance, Azernews reports. Among the cars there were 6 supply vehicles, a press and a passenger car of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin, as well as 2 supply vehicles towards Khankendi.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are the disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.