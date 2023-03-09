Media reps visit servicemen stationed in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

Sabina Mammadli

Media representatives visit the units and combat positions of Azerbaijani servicemen serving in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The media tour was organized by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan in order to familiarize them with the combat training and combat duty of Azerbaijani servicemen serving in the liberated lands, as well as their social and living conditions.

During the visit, the media representatives got acquainted with the conditions created in the units, watched the activities of military personnel, and filmed and interviewed the servicemen.

The servicemen expressed satisfaction with the conditions created for them and expressed their pride for serving in the liberated territories.

As part of the media tour, flowers and gifts were presented to a group of female servicemen and civilian workers who serve in the liberated territories, including a journalist who took part in the event in honor of International Women's Day.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.