President: Nizami Ganjavi’s wisdom and talent symbolizes wisdom and talent of people of Azerbaijan

Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) pays great respect to the creativity of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”.

“Nizami Ganjavi was born, lived, died and was buried in his native city of Ganja, one of the ancient cities of Azerbaijan. And his wisdom and talent symbolizes the wisdom and talent of people of Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.