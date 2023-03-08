Azerbaijani envoy spoke on Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security at "CERAWeek" Energy Conference in US

As reported by Azernews, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US, Khazar Ibrahim, participated in the 41st annual session of the "CERAWeek" Energy conference, which is held annually in Houston, Texas.

Azerbaijani envoy gave a speech at the plenary session "Changing perspectives on energy supply sources and transport routes" organized within the framework of the Energy conference and attended by high-level public and private sector representatives from the USA and many other countries.

The diplomat informed the participants about Azerbaijan's energy policy, oil, gas, and potential in the fields of alternative energy sources, large-scale energy infrastructure projects implemented by our country, and Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security, and answered their questions about the mentioned fields.