Armenian army rolls into ravine: ex-president complains of shortage of military-technical support

Armenia has not received any military-technical support, Azernews reports citing ex-Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan’s telling to Armenian media outlets.

"To put it metaphorically, the "car" - in the Armenian army is driven by people who not only have not a "driver's license", but also people who can't drive a car. In such a case, the "car" will inevitably roll into the ravine, and it did.”

"The authorities are bragging about huge defense spending, forgetting that the value of the dollar in 2023 is not the same as in 1994, 2004, or 2014. Generally, after 2018, Armenia has not received any military-technical support," Serzh Sargsyan said.