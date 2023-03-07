Jeyhun Bayramov delivers speech at the Fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech at the Fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5), Azernews reports citing MFA.

During the speech, the minister first expressed his condolences regarding the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

He also thanked Qatar for organizing the event at a high level. Confidence was expressed that this prestigious conference will take important decisions in the direction of solving the problems of 46 underdeveloped countries and 1.1 billion people living in these countries.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that this conference, which is held every 10 years, is not only solidarity but also an important event for reaffirming the obligations of partners on development to meet the needs of less developed countries and for the implementation of the Doha Action Plan for 2022-2031 in this field. It was mentioned that 39 of these 46 countries are members of the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by Azerbaijan.

The minister emphasized that despite the fact that the territories of Azerbaijan have been under the occupation of Armenia for nearly 30 years, over a million Azerbaijanis have been displaced from their homelands, thousands of people have died, and the devastating effects of the occupation on the socio-economic well-being of Azerbaijan, as a result of a successful domestic and foreign policy, Azerbaijan has overcome difficulties and turned into donor country from aid receiving country.

Besides that, at the meeting the assistance provided by Azerbaijan to about 130 countries in the fields of health, education, technical and humanitarian has been brought to attention.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted Azerbaijan's practical contributions to the Istanbul Action Plan and Sustainable Development Goals.

He added that within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan provides scholarship programs; and furthermore, training was held for the diplomats of 21 least-developed countries.

The minister also gave detailed information about Azerbaijan’s donation activities and contributions to the fight against the Global Pandemic during the Covid-19 pandemic. In connection with the pandemic, it was reported that Azerbaijan provided material and humanitarian support to 80 countries and offered 1 million doses of vaccine to 14 countries.

He also touched on the Summit-level meeting of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on the fight against "Covid-19" held in Baku on March 2, 2023, and said that during the Summit-level meeting, Azerbaijan took the initiative to create a fund for assistance to Africa and developing small island states, and 1 million US dollars was allocated to each of these funds.