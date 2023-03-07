President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Võ V?n Th??ng on his election as President of Vietnam

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Võ V?n Th??ng on his election as President of Vietnam.

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples. I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your state activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Vietnam.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 March 2023