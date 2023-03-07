TODAY.AZ / Politics

Latvia's Egils Levits slated to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

07 March 2023 [10:45] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

Latvian President Egils Levits will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 8, Azernews reports.

The president of Latvia will hold a number of bilateral meetings in Baku and take part in the Global Baku Forum slated to be held in the Azerbaijani capital on March 9-11.

The X Global Baku Forum will be conducted under the title "World Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The forum will discuss issues of energy security, the relevance of transport corridors in the Eurasian space, the role of China in global development, etc.


