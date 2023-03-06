Qatar keen on comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan - top official

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

The meeting was held within the framework of a business trip to Qatar to participate in the Fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5) on March 6.

The meeting discussed the prospects of future cooperation in the economic-trade, investment, finance, industry, energy, transport, education, tourism, culture, and other fields.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry elaborated that Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information about the current situation in the region, the restoration and construction activities being carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the liberated territories, the transport and communication projects being implemented in the region with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan. Moreover, opportunities for cooperation within the Alat Free Economic Zone were discussed as well.

For his turn, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim noted that Qatar is interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.