Armenian violation of international law continues: Azerbaijani serviceman killed in mine blast

Sabina Mammadli

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Kamran Huseynov was killed in a mine explosion, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

The ministry leadership expressed deep condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased serviceman.

In violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, during the years of occupation and at the moment of withdrawal from Azerbaijani lands in late 2020 and even after the second Karabakh war, Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

