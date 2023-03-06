Azerbaijani & Portuguese top diplomats meet

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

On March 5, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Portugal Francisco Andre within the framework of his participation in the fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

The meeting discussed the current situation and the development potential of relations between the two countries.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Portugal are exploring cooperation opportunities in the field of economics and trade, as well as in the field of energy, in the direction of developing renewable energy resources. The important role of our country in ensuring Europe's energy security was especially emphasized.

At the meeting, it was also pointed out that friendship and cooperation relations between two countries are not limited to the bilateral level, mutual support is also continued within the framework of international organizations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the post-conflict situation in the region, Azerbaijan’s peace-building steps, the restoration and construction works in the liberated areas, and the current mine threat.

Emphasizing that the liberated territories have been declared green energy zones, the minister spoke about cooperation with the European Union in the field of alternative energy.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister said that despite Azerbaijan's peace-building efforts, Armenia does not stop provocations, has not withdrawn its armed forces from our territories contrary to its obligations, and continues to threaten with mines.

In turn, the Portuguese Foreign Minister emphasized that Portugal is interested in further expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all directions and noted that they are ready to work together with the Azerbaijani side in this direction.

The parties also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.