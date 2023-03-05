Incident once again proves that Azerbaijan needs to set checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road

By Azernews

Armenia is still transporting mines, and military equipment using the secondary roads that is an alternative to the Lachin road that is under the control of Russian peacekeepers, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

“The Azerbaijani side brings to the attention of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent that the fulfillment of the clauses of the trilateral Declaration must be unconditionally and fully ensured,” the Defense Ministry noted.

Defense Ministry emphasized that the only road that can be used between the Karabakh economic region and the Republic of Armenia is Khankendi-Lachin road.

The Defense Ministry reminded the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent once again that the implementation of military and other purposed transportation on other routes is absolutely inadmissible.

It should be noted that the facts of the transportation of weapons, ammunition, other military equipment, including mines, fuel and manpower from Armenia to the Karabakh economic region have been established before.

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly warned the international community about the transportation of mines along the mentioned route.

In addition, the visit of the representatives of the Turkiye-Russia Joint Monitoring Center to the scene, where the mines had been planted and later had been discovered, was organized in 2022.

“The incident happened today once again proves that Azerbaijan needs to establish an appropriate checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road,” the Defense Ministry added.