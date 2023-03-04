Foreign relations committees of parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia to meet in Tbilisi

The foreign relations committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia will hold a meeting.

The chairman of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis Samad Seyidov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Sevinj Fataliyeva, members Nigar Arpadarai and Nasib Mahameliyev are going to visit Tbilisi, Georgia from March 5 to 7 to participate in the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Relations Committees of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

According to the information, regional cooperation, development of inter-parliamentary relations, and other issues will be discussed at the meeting.

Within the framework of the visit, a number of meetings of the MPs in the Parliament of Georgia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are planned.