Azerbaijan relocates another group of IDPs to first smart village in Zangilan

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has relocated another group of IDPs to the brand-new smart village of Aghali in Zangilan District, which saw liberation from Armenia's nearly 30-year-long occupation following the 44-day second Karabakh war.

The relocation to the first smart village in the Eastern Zangzur economic zone of Azerbaijan, being implemented in several stages, saw the return of over 20 families, or a total of 94 people.

Of the total number of families, 10 households (50 people) were relocated on February 28, while the other 10 families (44 people) will be relocated today.

Besides that, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Fuad Huseynov said that a total of 86 families (420 people) have been relocated to the Aghali village so far within the program.

Residents will be provided with jobs by appropriate institutions in accordance with their professional qualifications and skills. They will work in various government agencies, catering facilities, construction, and industrial companies.

All infrastructure conditions have been created for the relocated people: a public services center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, catering facilities, etc.

The resettlement process is planned to continue in the coming months.

On November 16, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev endorsed the "1st State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories".

Under the state program, Azerbaijan has identified a number of grandiose goals as it envisages the resettlement of 34,500 families to the liberated territories by 2026. The relocation of families to houses to be built in stages is planned to be carried out in accordance with the scheduled restoration work.



