World officials thank President Aliyev for his contribution to NAM & eye COVID pandemic

UN General Assembly President Csaba K?rösi said that the resolution "On ensuring an affordable price, equal, timely and universal access to vaccines against COVID-19" initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, was an essential tool for building cooperation aimed at combating coronavirus.

The official made the remarks addressing the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19 held in Baku on March 2.

Noting the importance of international cooperation in defeating COVID, K?rösi added that the organization plays a key role in the fight against the global pandemic due to a large number of participating countries and their wide geography.

"The only way out of the pandemic is solidarity, which must be demonstrated not only within our own borders but also beyond them," he said.

Besides, the UNGA head touched upon the topic of energy, saying that as a big producer and exporter of fossil fuels, Azerbaijan has joined the supporters of 'green' energy and 'green' growth.

Speaking about the green transformation, K?rösi also stressed the importance of Sustainable Development Goals which it also occupies an essential place.

Fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Addressing the summit, Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane Algeria thanked President Aliyev for his contribution to NAM and for organizing the summit on behalf of his country.

He emphasized the importance of the summit and expressed Algeria's readiness to contribute to the fight against the global pandemic. He noted that the fair distribution of vaccines is an important condition for the effective fight against the deadly disease.

Vice President of Gabon Rose Christiane Raponda Raponda called on the NAM countries to continue the multilateral interaction for eliminating the economic problems.

"The global pandemic has transformed from a health crisis into a crisis threatening the economy and trade," she noted.

Besides, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid stressed that the global pandemic had an impact on everyone and noted that the establishment of regional and international cooperation should continue properly.

Addressing the summit, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov underlined that NAM has a clear cooperation agenda and that the organization’s goals such as promoting equality and justice, are crucial to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have to support close contact with other humanitarian organizations of the UN. We must promote our own economic agenda. If lasting peace and stability are possible, we can achieve development," said Berdimuhamedov.

The Turkmen president also called to establish a single information bank of pathogens, which would assist in the prevention of new threats.

S.Berdimuhamedov added that the fight against the disease is possible only under peaceful conditions. In this context, he called on countries to contribute to the establishment of peace and the elimination of conflict situations.

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in NAM

Moreover, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his appreciation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement.

During the summit, Ghebreyesus said that all the countries of the world can learn lessons from the experience of the Non-Aligned Movement.

"The collective experience of the Non-Aligned Movement helps the World Health Organization build a safer world. The Non-Aligned Movement plays a crucial role in fighting the pandemic and solving such issues, as well as preventing them in the future. I highly appreciate Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, and express my gratitude," he added.

Furthermore, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed that the influence of the Non-Aligned Movement in the world has grown significantly during Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet also thanked ?lham Aliyev for creating an opportunity to discuss and find solutions to the faced problems on the convenient platform of the summit.