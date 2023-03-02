TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan strongly supports institutional development of Non-Aligned Movement

02 March 2023 [11:38] - TODAY.AZ

“Azerbaijan strongly supports the institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan initiated the establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network and the NAM Youth Organization, the head of state noted: “Our goal is to create institutional sustainability and to leave a successful legacy to the members who will take over the chairmanship after Azerbaijan.”


