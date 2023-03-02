TODAY.AZ / Politics

New Deputy Culture Minister appointed

01 March 2023 [17:32] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of Saadat Yusifova as the Deputy Culture Minister, Azernews reports.

Until this appointment, Saadat Yusifova worked in various positions in the Presidential Administration.

In 2014-2019, she headed the Political Analysis and Information Assurance Department of the Presidential Administration.

In 2019, Saadat Yusifova was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Department of Work with Non-Governmental Organizations of the Presidential Administration under the presidential decree.

Saadat Yusifova is a graduate of Baku State University and Robert Schuman University in France.

