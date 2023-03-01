Teachers' salary expected to increase in next four years

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said that the teachers' salary is expected to increase by another 15 percent in the next four years.

the minister made the remarks during a briefing and added that in two-three years the salary should reach 1,000 manat ($588.2), Azernews reports, per the ministry.

"Teachers who showed high results in the certification exam last year receive a salary of 1,195 manat ($702.9)," the official noted.

Previously, the salaries of teachers working in state general educational institutions and who have passed a diagnostic assessment of the knowledge and skills of teachers, as well as directors and deputy directors of these institutions, and heads of pre-conscription training of young people have increased by an average of 10 percent from February 1, 2023

Salaries, pensions, benefits, increased by the orders signed in 2023, are the continuation of the 4th package of social reforms from 2019, and this package is supposed to cover around two million Azerbaijanis throughout this year. It is planned to allocate an extra AZN750m ($441.1m) to this end.