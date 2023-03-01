Azerbaijani rep for contacts with Karabakh Armenians holds first meeting in Khojaly

Azerbaijan has designated MP Ramin Mammadov as a point person for the contacts with the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region, Azernews reports.

On March 1, 2023, MP Ramin Mammadov held a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the city of Khojaly at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Masim Mammadov, head of the monitoring group inspecting illicit exploitation of Azerbaijani natural resources, also attended the meeting.

The monitoring group is made up of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of the Economy, and AzerGold Closed Joined-Stock Company.

Initial discussions were held on the reintegration to the Republic of Azerbaijan of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region under the Azerbaijani constitution and its legislature.

Contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will continue.