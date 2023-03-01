Azerbaijani president meets Bosnia and Herzegovina presidency chairwoman [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanovic.

The president thanked the chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina for visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the Summit-Level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19, noting that the visit also created opportunities for conducting discussions on the bilateral relations.

Saying that she is happy to be in Azerbaijan, the chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina noted that she was impressed by the beauty of Baku. Željka Cvijanovic hailed the high level of relations between the two countries and emphasized that Azerbaijan`s support for her country during the COVID-19 period and during the floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina was highly appreciated.

Chairwoman Željka Cvijanovic underlined that there were great opportunities for cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy, and other areas.

The sides praised the level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina. They stressed the importance of strengthening economic and trade ties even further, as well as promoting direct contacts between the business communities.

During the conversation, the sides recalled that the cities of Baku and Sarajevo have been sister cities since the 70s of the last century, and emphasized the significance of the development of inter-city relations.

Chairwoman Željka Cvijanovic invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The President of Azerbaijan thankfully accepted the invitation.













