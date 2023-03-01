Uzbek president arriving in Azerbaijan for NAM summit

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive in Azerbaijan for a working visit on March 1-2, Azernews reports per the press service of the Uzbek leader.

During the visit to Baku, the president of Uzbekistan will participate in the plenary session of the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The agenda of the event includes issues of developing multilateral dialogue and expanding cooperation in the face of the continued impact of the consequences of the pandemic, as well as the growing challenges and threats to international security and stability.

The NAM is one of the largest international structures that unites 120 member states that have proclaimed non-participation in military-political blocs and organizations, as well as the development of cooperation based on the principles and goals of the UN Charter, as the basis of their foreign policy.