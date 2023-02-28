Azerbaijan and ICRC mull co-op, regional & humanitarian issues

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spolyaric-Egger discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, humanitarian issues in the post-conflict period in the region and the situation on the Lachin-Khankandi road.

According to Azernews, the meeting took place during Mamadov's visit to Geneva.

In the meeting, the deputy minister spoke with satisfaction about cooperation with the ICRC during the ongoing picketing of Azerbaijani eco-activists and representatives of NGOs against illicit economic activities in the territories of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, including the misuse of the Lachin road.

He stressed that the accusations of the alleged "closure" of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan, as well as the allegations of a "blockade" of Armenian residents and a "humanitarian catastrophe" have no basis, which the ICRC is also a witness to. He stated that the activities of the ICRC in the territory and the free passage of its vehicles on the road are clear examples of this.

Mammadov pointed out that the procedure for the movement of citizens, vehicles and goods along the road remains unchanged, and that Azerbaijan is ready to provide any assistance to the local population directly or through the ICRC.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

The peaceful protest on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations when arriving in the monitoring area. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented the entire process from carrying on.