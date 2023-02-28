Part of Azerbaijani medical personnel returns from quake-hit Kahramanmarash

Fatima Hasanova

Half of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's medical workers returned to Azerbaijan from quake-hit Kahramanmaras, Azernews reports.

"We sent off some of the @wwwmodgovaz medical personnel from @igairport to Baku who came to #Kahramanmaras voluntarily on the first day of the earthquake. Turkiye Foreign Affairs Istanbul representation presented a plaque of appreciation to our doctors. We express our endless gratitude to our life-saving heroes," Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva tweeted.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.