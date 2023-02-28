Azerbaijani & Russian top diplomats holding meeting

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov respectively have met within the latter's two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, the visit is timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation signed between Russia and Azerbaijan on February 22, 2022.

It's scheduled to exchange views on the whole range of bilateral issues, as well as relevant regional and international topics.

The visit will pay particular attention to the implementation of the trilateral statements signed by Azerbaijani, Russian, and Armenian leaders dated November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, as well as October 31, 2022.

Noting that, the Russian minister arrived in Azerbaijan on February 27.

The declaration on "Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia" aims to raise Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level - that of allied relations.

The parties agree to promote cooperation in the political, economic, defense, cultural, humanitarian, educational, and social spheres, as well as healthcare, youth cooperation, and sports, based on mutual historical traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as deep cultural and humanitarian ties.