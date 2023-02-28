Erdogan meets Azerbaijani IDP whose help to quake victims widely discussed in media

Fatima Hasanova

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to the country's Adiyaman province, which was devastated by a powerful earthquake.

Additionally, President Erdogan met Sarvar Bashirli, a former internally displaced person from the Minkand village in Azerbaijan's Lachin District, whose efforts to aid citizens of Turkiye were documented, shared on social media, and went viral, Azernews informs.

After being photographed with his old car packed with donations for the fraternal country's earthquake victims, Bashirli gained fame. He arrived in Turkiye a few days ago and is currently helping out in the disaster area.

Noting that, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.