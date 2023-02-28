Azerbaijan to return another group of IDPs to liberated Aghali

A total of 20 families, making up 94 people, will be relocated to liberated Zangilan District's Aghali village within the next stage of the 'Great Return' program.

This way, some 10 families (50 people) are going to be relocated today, and the other 10 families (44 people) - on March 3, Azernews reports.

Besides that, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee For Affairs Of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Fuad Huseynov said that a total of 86 families (420 people) have been relocated to the Aghali village so far within the program.

Residents will be provided with jobs by appropriate institutions in accordance with their professional qualifications and skills. They will work in various government agencies, catering facilities, construction, and industrial companies.

All infrastructure conditions have been created for the relocated population: a public services center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, catering facilities, etc.

The resettlement process is planned to continue in the coming months.

On November 16, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev endorsed the "1st State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories".

Under the state program, Azerbaijan has identified a number of grandiose goals as it envisages the resettlement of 34,500 families to the liberated territories by 2026. The relocation of families to houses to be built in stages is planned to be carried out in accordance with the scheduled restoration work.