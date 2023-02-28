President: Declaration on allied interaction reflects spirit & nature of our relations

“Your current visit is dedicated to the first anniversary of the Declaration on allied interaction signed in Moscow on February 22 last year. It is a very significant and important step in the development of relations between our countries. This Declaration essentially reflects the spirit and nature of our relations, the positive resources generated by our relations, and lays out the path for mutual activity in the coming years,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

