Kazakhstan & Azerbaijan eye cooperation within multilateral platforms

Sabina Mammadli

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of multilateral platforms.

According to Azernews, the sides particularly discussed cooperation in the frames of such organizations as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), etc.

The parties also exchanged views on the preparations for the summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement to combat COVID-19 in Baku, the 10th UTC Summit in Turkestan, and the OIC Ministerial Council in Nouakchott.

Besides that, the diplomats agreed to maintain close contact within the framework of multilateral cooperation formats.

Noting that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various sectors of the economy. Around 160 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services, and Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market.