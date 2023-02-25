Azerbaijani Parliament adopts bill on state programs for electric power industry development

State programs for the development of the electric power industry will be adopted in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This issue was reflected in the bill "On electric power", discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the bill, in order to develop the electric power industry, the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority will adopt short-term (for a period of five years), medium-term (for a period of five to 10 years) and long-term (over 10 years) state programs.

In accordance with the procedure stipulated by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On environmental impact assessment" (EIA), a document of strategic environmental assessment (SEA) of projects of the state program will be prepared and a state environmental expertise will be carried out.

After discussion, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.