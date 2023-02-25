Azerbaijani, Turkish top officials mull quake

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed measures to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that hit Turkiye on February 6 on a phone call, Azernews reports per the ministry.

During the conversation, the sides also eyed preparations for the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which is scheduled for the near future.

Besides, the officials exchanged views on the current situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake without a call for aid.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the quake-hit regions of Turkiye with young volunteers on the scene to provide survivors with aid.