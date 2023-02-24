Azerbaijan throws into disarray another anti-Karabakh project: What comes next

By Azernews

Elnur Enveroglu

Reinvigorated by its own convincing victory in 2020 on the Karabakh battlefield, the government of Azerbaijan has been steadfastly pushing forward skillfully-devised own projects through political and diplomatic means that were impossible militarily in the region of South Caucasus, crisscrossed with the interests of nations with imperialistic past and the least care to Azerbaijan’s the national interests.

Plans, hatched in the back rooms of the pro-Armenian states' special services and think tanks, to steal Azerbaijan's victory were, are, and will never cease, and the only viable way of preventing them is for the Azerbaijani government to have steel nerve and determination, reinforced by the nation’s military and economic power.

No plans irrespective of their size and complexity will derail the Azerbaijani state’s drive towards unity, sovereignty, and ability to defend its own national interests politically and militarily provided all the basic components are in place.

The fiasco of another Karabakh plan

Azerbaijan has watered down another project vis-à-vis Karabakh.

We are not in the know, how and when Ruben Vardanyan, notorious for running several money-laundering projects in post-Soviet Russia, found himself in the crosshairs of the Russian special services. However, what we know is that Vardanyan came to the possession of billions of dollars in the boom of the seizure of former Soviet plants, factories, and natural resources in the late 1990s backed by the then-Russian special service.

On September 1, 2022, he found himself in the part of Karabakh, where the Russian peacekeepers are in temporary control of until 2025 to play an intermediary role in bringing ethnic Armenians back to Baku’s all-out control.

However, this new-found savior’s virgin speech immediately laid bare whose project he was and what was behind his secondment to the region for which Azerbaijan shed the blood of the bravest sons and daughters to win it back in 2020.

Some 100 days ago, he was escorted to Karabakh and portrayed as a future savior, but now - on 23 February - he was ordered to abandon the unfulfilled plan and leave the region in disgrace. His masters might have at least taken care of the date – sacred for Russia – but he was not even spared to this end though symbolic.

Vardanyan’s defeat is actually the case for Russia. However, to Vardanyan’s hypothesis, the game continues in his own world. The defeated "macho" is still taking his last breath, addressing his scarce supporters last night through his tweet account.

Remaining loyal to his behavior model, the “tough guy” tweeted from Moscow to pretend he is in Azerbaijan’s Khankandi, bragging he would continue his mission, now unaccomplished forever.

Vardanyan physically sees that he has been thrown long ago on the list of the vanquished, but he either struggles to understand it mentally or tries to deceive himself. One is why he is not going out to his beloved supporters in Khankandi, where he found shelter for 100 days but instead, he inspires them to struggle against Azerbaijan via his tweet and in English.

This is a goddamn weird-ass place he has been for 100 days, lemme tell you. He was fired without his physical presence and the decision was made in the local self-made parliament, where he was accoladed and praised. The question is if he is in Karabakh, why he was not present in person.

Vardanyan in limbo for Russia

Although Russia has so far implemented hundreds of plans related to Karabakh, its comprehensive relations with Azerbaijan are better than hundreds of pawns, like Vardanyan.

Russia once again proved oligarchs who fail its plan are useless tools and the same fate is now shared by Vardanyan. The reason for this is, first of all, Azerbaijan's stern, covert, or overt pressure mechanism on Armenia and even on Russia, now cornered in all senses of the word.

At the Munich Security Conference, Ilham Aliyev first openly and harshly stated that the name of Nagorno-Karabakh is no more valid.

In addition, Russia began to understand the failure of Vardanyan and the same-scenario plans related to him from the impact of peaceful pickets being carried on the Lachin-Khankendi road with the participation of Azerbaijani eco-activists for 75 days.

No blockade but control – the reason that botches the plan

Finally, there are other reasons behind Vardanyan's failure, that is, the current Armenian government's dissatisfaction with the far-reaching plan codenamed Vardanyan and his ambitions for the highest post in Armenia, which scared the Pashinyan government.

Addressing a plenary session, the Azerbaijani president ruled out any contact with the man smuggled into and out of Karabakh, who has neither moral nor physical right to speak on behalf of 30,000-strong ethnic Armenians in Karabakh.

“But not with the person who was exported from Russia to have the leading position in Karabakh. Maybe, export is not the right word. I would probably prefer the word `smuggled into’. Because nobody knows how he emerged in Karabakh and how he is trying and achieving to go back to Yerevan and from there to Moscow, and then back to Yerevan and then to Karabakh. Only this fact demonstrates that there is no blockade.”

This once again gives the reason that Azerbaijan's complete control over the Khankendi road will put an end to the shameful end of the pseudo heroes with the exposure of the next scenarios.