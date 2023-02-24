Day 75: eco-activists' vigil stands tall amidst fierce cold

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Day 75 of the ongoing picketing of the Khankandi-Lachin road near Shusha sees the ever-present high spirits of the Azerbaijani activists and NGO representatives despite the biting cold, Azernews reports.

Throughout the day, 12 vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have driven along the road.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters held a meeting in Lachin city

During the event, the participants were informed about the work on monitoring, inspection, and evaluation of mineral reserves in the liberated territories, including 40 mineral deposits in the Lachin district, the reserves of which have been confirmed in the appropriate manner.

The event also discussed the district's environmental situation.

Following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

After the Russian peacekeepers' failure to provide the necessary conditions for the Azerbaijani agency representatives to carry out their duties in the area, a group of eco-activists, NGOs, and public representatives have taken to the street in protest at the peacekeepers' repugnance to live up to their obligations in line with the November 10, 2020, peace deal to maintain peace and order in the region, and oust the Armenian troops from the region and prevent illegalities. However, time proved that the Russian peacekeepers are driven by the interests of Russia rather than the idea coming from the essence of the notion of peacekeeping as universally understood.