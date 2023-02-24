Counter-approach of ICJ & UNSC decisions on Azerbaijan's mine issue in Karabakh

Elnur Enveroglu

Although the second Karabakh war is over for more than two years, the issue of landmines Armenia had planted across the whole of Karabakh remains high on Azerbaijan’s agenda and will be so for many years to come as the problem has not been properly addressed internationally, and Yerevan failed to provide Baku with proper landmine maps.

Here comes another knee-jerk response to Azerbaijan's request for the international arbiter to examine the motion accordingly.

The response of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to the International Court of Justice on its decision about “Armenia’s placement of landmines does not meet the requirements for the issuance of provisional measures and is not a decision on the merits” raised questions in terms of human rights, peace and security in the region.

We should recall that the mine problem is not only high on Azerbaijan’s agenda as Karabakh is polluted with landmines but is also high on the UN and global. Furthermore, as part of a crime against humanity, the mine problems have been proposed to include in the UN SDG for 2030.

Besides, Azerbaijan has called on the United Nations Security Council to step in amid a growing standoff with neighboring Armenia, concerning the landmines planted by the illegal Armenian armed groups in contravention of agreements that ended the 2020 war. However, justice has not been served.

In her comments on the issue to Azernews, Rachel Abraham, an Israeli political analyst, pointed out the lack of efforts by the international community toward Armenia’s sinister crimes.

“The international community has a weak response to Armenia’s crimes against humanity related to planting mining of lands. Look at how all these conflicts around the world – the Syrian civil war, the Yemen civic war, the Libyan civil war; and look at how weak has the response of the international community been. Given the ICJ response on this issue, I think it is not so surprising that they did not also want to revisit this decision to take a stronger stance on Armenia’s planting landmines.”

The expert also commented on the contradicting acts of the leading international institutions on the issue in question.

“As regards the UN Security Council Resolutions, to my opinion, they are completely meaningless. Because they don’t have the ability to be in force.”

“Today the territories of Azerbaijan may not be under enemy occupation, however they are actually occupied by mines. I believe that the UN Security Council should take serious measures in this regard, or the ICJ, the same UN organ should treat it fairly.” she added.