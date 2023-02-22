At meeting with UK official, Baku urges Armenia to avoid destructive position & return to negotiations table

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a meeting with visiting British Minister of State for Europe and North America Leo Docherty on February 22 discussed the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries, prospects for developing future cooperation sectors, as well as the current regional situation, Azernews reports, citing a press release of the ministry.

Moreover, views on cooperation in wide-ranging sectors, including oil, gas, investment, and the prospect of cooperation in green energy, trade, and education were exchanged.

“Pointing out the special importance of relations in the field of energy between our countries, the minister gave detailed information about the large-scale energy projects implemented in the region with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan, and noted their important role in ensuring Europe's energy security,” the press release read.

Jeyhun Bayramov also spoke about British companies operating in Azerbaijan and appreciated their contribution to the demining, participation in the reconstruction, and restoration of the liberated territories.

The two men also discussed the current situation of the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the talks around a peace agreement with Armenia, and various aspects of the protests on the Lachin road, the press release added.

Besides the minister filled Leo Docherty in on measures Azerbaijan has undertaken towards the normalization of relations with Armenia, and the recent situation around the Lachin road.

“The Azerbaijani foreign minister said that the protests were against the abuse of the Lachin road and illegal economic activity, and there is no basis for the allegations regarding the blockade and the humanitarian situation, and in this context, the legitimate demands and security interests of our country,” the press release noted.

In addition, the Azerbaijani foreign minister informed the opposite side about Baku's readiness to sign a peace agreement as well as its efforts to this end.

"At the same time, the opposite side was informed about the initiative of our country to sign a peace agreement and its efforts in this direction. It was brought to attention that despite Armenia's refusal to participate in the negotiations on the peace agreement scheduled for December [2022] and the obstacles created by the process, our country adhered to the process and carried out the exchange of comments on the text of the peace agreement. It was emphasized that it is necessary for Armenia to avoid its destructive position and return to the negotiations table," the press release reads.

In turn, British Minister of State Leo Dockerty emphasized that the UK is interested in developing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan and that Azerbaijani-Britain relations are developing dynamically. He added that it is important to eliminate the difficulties that hinder peace in the region, and the United Kingdom is ready to provide support in this direction.