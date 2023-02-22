Georgian military top brass on visit to Baku travels to Azerbaijani commando unit

Sabina Mammadli Read more

First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev and his Georgian counterpart Maj-Gen Giorgi Matiashvili paid a visit to operations commando military unit and air force military unit, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

During the visit to the operations commando military unit, the delegation laid flowers at the monument to the memory of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his memory.

The guests were briefed about the combat path of the military unit and the training process of the servicemen. Further, they got acquainted with the conditions created for military personnel, and combat equipment, and observed the performances of the commandos in the training center of the unit.

Further, the delegation visited the UAV military unit of the air force units and got acquainted with the military equipment that is in armament.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on November 18, 1992.